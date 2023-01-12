Franciscan Spirituality Center retreat celebrates all stages of motherhood

The Franciscan Spirituality Center has teamed up with Emily Sustar, founder of The Motherhood Collective, to present an in-person retreat for mothers.

“Journey Through Motherhood: Celebrating All Phases and Stages” will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the FSC, 920 Market St.

Cost for an overnight experience is $170, which includes a private bedroom stay, and breakfast and lunch on Saturday. Commuters pay $100, which includes lunch on Saturday.

Advance registration is required; visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

“Conception, pregnancy, birth, postpartum and parenthood – this is a continual process of change and transformation. At no other time does the body, mind, spirit and emotions go through such intense changes,” Sustar said. “Each time you birth a new baby, you birth a new version of yourself.

“During this retreat, we will consciously celebrate the different stages and phases of motherhood as a spiritual journey of human growth, from conception to mothering all ages of children to mothering ourselves.”

The retreat will include mindfulness practices, yoga, healing rituals, art, meditation, discussion, fresh food, plus time to connect and hold space as a community.

In addition to founding The Motherhood Collective, Sustar is a registered prenatal/postpartum yoga teacher, Birthing From Within childbirth education mentor, former Montessori early childhood teacher and the mother of three.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center welcomes people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.