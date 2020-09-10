 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frank Little
0 comments

Frank Little

  • 0

Frank Little, 51, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 10 with fourth-offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, Little was pulled over Sept. 9 after a witness said Little's vehicle struck the curb twice and was all over the road while southbound shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lang Drive in La Crosse. Police followed Little to a parking lot, where he exited the vehicle and entered a 10th Street residence. He failed to complete a field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News