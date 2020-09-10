Frank Little, 51, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 10 with fourth-offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, Little was pulled over Sept. 9 after a witness said Little's vehicle struck the curb twice and was all over the road while southbound shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lang Drive in La Crosse. Police followed Little to a parking lot, where he exited the vehicle and entered a 10th Street residence. He failed to complete a field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision.