Free agent questions

GREEN BAY — As he emptied his locker — perhaps permanently — on Monday afternoon, Blake Martinez was able to control his emotions better than he had in the visitors’ locker room of Levi’s Stadium roughly 16 hours earlier.

The pain of the Green Bay Packers’ 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game — and the stark reality that he might’ve just taken his No. 50 green, gold and white jersey off for the final time — had hit the veteran inside linebacker hard. That’s when his eyes welled with tears.

But there was no crying during locker clean-out day at Lambeau Field on Monday, just acceptance for Martinez and a host of other veterans that uncertainty will rule the day in the coming weeks and months before the new league year starts on March 18, and the free-agent negotiation window opens two days before that.

“It’s been a tough year from that aspect, of understanding it could be my last one with the Packers,” Martinez said when asked about how emotional he was after the game. “I put a lot into this year, whether it was the offseason, OTAs, fall camp — everything. It was a great group of guys to be a part of. It was a special year to me. I’ll look back at this as one of the most fun years I’ve had on a football team, and then the uncertainty of what’s going to happen next.”