Free child care available at Winona Family YMCA

More than ever, busy families need support. The Winona Family YMCA offers a free child watch service for ages 6 weeks to 10 years for all family memberships. This service is also available for a nominal fee for other membership types and non-members.

Families can enjoy up to two hours of child care each day. Available hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 to 10 a.m. Fridays, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. Reservations are required to ensure appropriate staffing ratios and can be made up to a week in advance.

Child Watch offers a fun, safe and welcoming environment for children, with content focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Learn more and make a reservation at https://www.winonaymca.org/child-care-while-you-workout.

Financial assistance for YMCA memberships is available through an easy and confidential process. Learn more and apply at https://www.winonaymca.org/financial-assistance.