Fresh faces taking the court

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said last week everyone keeps asking him who he’s going to start this season.

His answer? He doesn’t know. The team is only several practices in.

Gard has eight new players on his team — three transfers and five freshmen. He’s not focused on who will be the starting point guard. He is focused on teaching them UW basketball terminology, learning their strengths and weaknesses and going over some key Badgers history.

The team had a media training session last week. As he was going over some of the basics, Gard learned that the freshmen didn’t know why it was called the Kohl Center. They didn’t know who Herb Kohl, the former U.S. Senator and UW graduate the arena is named after, was.

Gard changed his strategy for that day and the time was turned into an educational session on why places around campus are called what they are and the people who turned UW into a successful program instead of focusing on how to answer tough questions from the media.

He’s teaching history, ball screen defense, transition defense and is genuinely back to basics. He said he was excited to get back to Madison for practice after his media appearances were over Friday because he’s learning something new each day.

“The key right now is can we become more and more consistent?” Gard said. “Can we take a step forward every day? Do we retain what we learned yesterday and carry forward to tomorrow?”

The group of newcomers is highlighted by freshman guard Chucky Hepburn. Fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison said Hepburn already has shown great ball handling and an “impressive” defensive presence.

Davison said he’s appreciated Hepburn’s focus on defense, especially since that’s one of the difficult things to adapt to in college basketball, and that Hepburn is an unselfish player who wants to pass the ball.

“He’s picking up guys early,” Davison said. “He’s trying to control the pace of play. He’s trying to speed them up and trying to get them to play at an uncomfortable speed. That really starts you at an advantage and you’re kind of playing downhill defensively.”

Gard said both Hepburn and freshman guard Lorne Bowman are in consideration to start at point guard.

Transfers Chris Vogt, Jahcobi Neath and Isaac Lindsey are bringing experience and maturity.

Vogt transferred from the University of Cincinnati to use his extra year of eligibility at UW. The 7-foot forward will play in the Badgers’ center rotation alongside Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson.

“He’s just another good fit,” junior forward Tyler Wahl said. “It’s nice to have an older big body that’s seen a lot and been around for a while.”

Freshman forward Markus Ilver came to the Badgers from Estonia and is bringing with him the experience of playing in an elite European league. Gard praised Ilver’s — and freshman forward Matthew Mors’ — intelligence on the court and said he understands the schemes the coaches are teaching.

Davison said Ilver is talented offensively and can stretch the floor.

Finally, there’s Chris Hodges. He missed his senior year of high school basketball because of the pandemic and not wanting to risk his family’s health. He hasn’t played organized basketball in almost two years, so Gard said he’s been playing a bit of catch up.

“I’m excited to see how they grow and develop because I think the potential is really good,” Gard said “But we have to go produce or we have to play and try to perform at a high level.”

