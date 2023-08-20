ALTOONA — The Chi-Hi girls tennis team topped Barron 5-2 as a part of a busy Friday of action on the final day at the Altoona invite.

The Cardinals won three singles matchups and two doubles contests.

No. 2 singles Kam Glamann (7-6 (7), 6-1), No. 3 Jilian Wik (6-2, 6-4) and No. 4 Olivia Butak (6-2, 6-0) were victorious solo while the No. 2 doubles team of Briella Bierman and Emma McIlquham (6-0, 6-2) and the No. 3 team of Avery Merconti and Georgia Romanowski (6-0, 6-0) scored convincing wins in doubles competition.

Chi-Hi also fell to Osceola 6-1, East Troy 6-1 and Rice Lake 7-0 on the final day in Altoona. The No. 3 doubles team of Butak and Biermann scored doubles victories in those two team losses.

Football

Somerset 56, Bloomer 14

At Bloomer, the Spartans jumped out to a 40-14 halftime lead on the way to a nonconference win over the Blackhawks.

As a team Somerset (1-0) ran for 302 yards and four scores, led by 93 yards on four carries with a touchdown for Blake Fox and 88 yards on 15 carries and two scores for Caymen Gebheim.

Kane Donnelly completed 5 of 9 passes for 134 yards and two scores through the air with Dylan Leccia hauling in four of those completions for 127 yards and two scores for the Spartans.