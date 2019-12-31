From Amherst to Pasadena, Special journey for Biadasz, Groshek may be over

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Being as talented as they were and as important as they were to their Amherst teams, it was natural they’d take on leadership roles. They were starters on a state championship-winning team as freshmen, and by the time they were juniors, Lusic made them captains of the team — the only time non-seniors were named captains under Lusic.

Problem was, neither wanted the role.

“I said, ‘Tough. That’s how it’s going to be. You’re the two best players, everybody knows it, and you guys do it right. This is how it’s going to be,’” Lusic said.

“Year by year, they molded into that, they found their voice. The big thing was the weight room — they led there. A lot of times those guys would lift three times a day. They’d come in the morning, lift in the morning, they’d lift during our weight room period or study hall, and then come after school when they could. So they were always in there, always encouraging guys. So that was probably the biggest thing — guys trusted them.”

Those leadership qualities came with them to UW. Biadasz’s role at center makes him a natural leader because he’s making calls at the line of scrimmage. Groshek’s varied roles and success in them made him someone to emulate, Chryst said.