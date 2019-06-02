ST. LOUIS — Some 17,924 days ago, the Blues last played host to a Stanley Cup Final game. On May 5, 1970 to be exact, the Blues lost to these same Boston Bruins 6-2 at The Arena.
Well, 49 years later, the Blues were Cup Final hosts once more. It wasn’t worth the wait.
Three days after recording their first-ever Stanley Cup Final victory, the Blues fell well short of their first-ever home Cup Final win — losing 7-2 to the Bruins before 18,789 at Enterprise Center.
No amount of celebrities or star athletes in attendance could change the momentum Saturday.
St. Louis actors Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer were in the house. So was Olympic star Jackie Joyner-Kersee and former St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce and Chris Long.
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the stands, shown on the video board wearing a Blues jersey and chugging a beer.
But Boston had almost as many power-play goals as the Blues had celebrity sightings. The Bruins scored four times with the man advantage — on just four shots — and finished with seven Bruins scoring a goal apiece.
The Blues were missing one of their top penalty-kill players in the suspended Oskar Sundqvist. But 4-for-4?
“There were some deflections,” coach Craig Berube said. “Two of them. One went off of (Patrice) Bergeron with a deflection — we didn’t get his stick. One went off (Jay) Bouwmeester’s stick and in. We’ve got to be better. Penalty kill’s got to be better.”
The Blues had been the least-penalized team in the playoffs entering the Cup Final, but you wouldn’t know it by what’s transpired three games into this series. The Blues have been whistled for 17 penalties in three games, and spent 14 minutes in the box on seven infractions Saturday.
“Well, we do have to limit the penalties for sure,” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “We know they have a dangerous power play and we’ve been flirting with danger here the whole series, and it burnt us tonight. But in saying that, we’ve got to do a better job of killing them tonight and we didn’t.
“That’s why they won the hockey game.”
Penalties or not, it wasn’t the best night for rookie goaltender sensation Jordan Binnington. He was pulled for the first time in his NHL career after allowing the first five goals.
“I’ve gotta do a better job of giving us a chance to win,” Binnington said. “Three goals in the first, that’s never good.”
After a quick start for the Blues — Boston didn’t even have a shot on goal for the first six minutes — the Bruins scored three times in the first period, including twice in the final 2 minutes 20 seconds.
After Torey Krug made it a 5-1 Boston lead with 7:48 left in the second, Binnington was replaced by Jake Allen. Krug’s goal came on the shot that deflected off Bouwmeester’s stick.
“My confidence level’s really high (in Binnington),” Berube said afterwards. “Five goals he allowed, so he had seen enough. We just wanted to pull him and get him ready for the next game.”
Allen had not played at home since a Jan. 8 start against the Dallas Stars. And he hadn’t played at all in nearly two months, since a 3-2 shootout loss at Chicago on April 3.
Like the Blues as a whole, Binnington has shown a knack for bouncing back strong after defeats. He’ll be put to the test on that front when Game 4 rolls around on Monday.
“It’s a loss,” Binnington said. “I’m not happy with that. We’re going to regroup and prepare for the next game.”
“It’s not his fault at all,” David Perron said. “I’m sure he’s disappointed but it has nothing to do (with him). If there’s one reason we’re here, it’s because of him.
“Games like that, we don’t want them to happen but it did tonight. Much like the hand pass against San Jose — even though it’s a different situation — but we have to find a way to turn the page and come back way better.”
So Boston is up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, halfway home to its seventh NHL championship. Meanwhile, the Blues must win three of the final four to win their first Cup.
St. Louis trailed San Jose two games to one in the Western Conference Final, and trailed Dallas three games to two in the second round, yet went on to win those series. They’ll need another series comeback to take the Cup.
While Binnington struggled, Tuukka Rask was very good in goal Saturday for Boston. Former Blues captain David Backes was a constant agitator in a game that featured all kinds of scrums and skirmishes.
Besides Sundqvist, who’ll return for Game 4, the Blues were also missing Robert Thomas (wrist) and Vince Dunn (mouth, head).
There was tremendous energy in the building at the start of the game, and the Blues rode that wave for a while, outshooting the Bruins 5-0 over the first six minutes of play.
The seven Boston goals were the most allowed by the Blues since an 8-3 loss to Detroit in the conference semifinals in 1996. The franchise record for most goals allowed the postseason is 10 — against these same Bruins in 1972.
Perron bristled when asked if the buildup to this game perhaps resulted in too much nervous energy for the Blues.
“I don’t know,” he replied. “I don’t know. I wasn’t nervous.”
But could the Blues have been too pumped up for one of the bigger nights in St. Louis sports history?
“You can say a lot of things,” he said. “We’ll look at some video tomorrow and try to find that out.”
