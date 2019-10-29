Tomah Journal
October 30, 1969
A posthumous award of the first oak leaf cluster to the Bronze star medal with a "V" device for heroism was awarded to the parents of Randy Mee who was killed in action in Vietnam in early May.
Lt. Heleg Grez, Camp McCoy, presented the award to Mr. and Mrs. Bennie Mee, Rt. 1, Tomah, at ceremonies Monday.
The citation accompanying the award cited Mee for "heroism in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam on May 16."
•••
Communities along Interstate 90 between La Crosse and Tomah have planned a full day of festivities Tuesday to celebrate completion of Wisconsin's final portion of I-90.
Dedication ceremonies will precede opening of the final 37.6-mile segment of I-90, which completes the entire 187-mile highway between Beloit and La Crosse. Only two projects remain of Wisconsin's 454-mile Interstate allocation, a 2.5-mile section in Milwaukee and another bridge at Hudson.
•••
Officials at the Tomah Seven Up Bottling Company announced this week that the recent ban on the artificial sweetener, cyclamate, has had some effect on the sale of dietetic soft drinks in the area but not to any great extent.
Harv Protz, president of the Tomah-based company, said a new saccharine sweetener will be on the market in approximately eight to 10 days. Although the new sweetener will be a low calorie one, it will have approximately 16 calories per bottle in comparison to the one calorie bottle using cyclamate.
