Tomah Journal
November 15, 1918
All calls under the draft law were suspended Monday by order of the War department, following the announcement that the armistice had become effective. Provost Marshal Crowder immediately took steps to prevent the entrainment of the men ordered to leave for camp this week.
•••
The American Forestry association suggests that public highways be lined with trees in honor of soldiers who will return home.
•••
The High School’s honor roll now includes 124 men who have gone into the army and the navy to serve their country. Last June our flag contained 62 stars. Since then many have joined the army or the navy and a large percentage of them are now in France.
•••
Tomah’s new pavements on Kilbourn and McLean avenues were appreciated by the marchers in the procession Monday. It was the first time that the side streets could be used for parade.
•••
At the session of the city council Tuesday evening L.H. Reynolds who is now chief of police, resigned the office of supervisor in the Second ward. H.L. Sowle was appointed to act as supervisor.
•••
Notice of the withdrawal of the wheat substitutes order was given out by the Food Administration yesterday.
•••
When the peace report came Monday morning Warrens celebrated in a most befitting manner. Bells were rung, whistles blew and noise reigned supreme. A parade consisting of floats, school children and civilians marched through the streets. In the afternoon many of the people went to Tomah, witnessing and joining in their parade and celebration.
Tomah Journal
November 22, 1918
The Wisconsin Anti-Saloon League predicts that the Wisconsin legislature will ratify the national amendment prohibiting the manufacture and sale of liquors for beverage purposes at the next session this winter. The next senate will have twenty-three drys, one non-committal and nine wets. The assembly has fifty-three drys, three who are non-committal, but sure to ratify, seven who are non-committal, but considered an even chance for the drys, and thirty-seven safe wets.
•••
The first debate for the Rowlands Cup takes place Wednesday, Nov. 20. The question is: Resolved, that our country roads should be built of brick and concrete, instead of macadam. The Seniors upholding the affirmative are: Hazel Woodard, Edith Yaeger, Lawrence Martin, Leonard Verick. The Juniors having the negative are: Theo. Kampman, M. Callahan, Jessie Simpson, John Sexton.
•••
The football season closed this week after a long, wearisome, no-game season. The war caused a lack of material and added expenses, so that other schools as well as we dared not accept many games.
•••
Local draft officials were notified by wire last Monday to discontinue the examination of registrants. Notice of release was immediately sent to the registrants 18 years of age who had been ordered to report for examination Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.