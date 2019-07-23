Tomah Monitor-Herald
July 28, 1969
Tragedy has once again struck the family of Owen Seekamp of Rt. 1 Ontario, which lost its home and all possessions in a fire June 30.
Wednesday the Seekamps were notified by CWO Virgil T. Akins of Camp McCoy that their son, Pfc. Robert, 23, was missing in action. Thursday night the officer returned to inform the family that the Defense Department had confirmed their son had died July 19 in combat in Vietnam.
Robert, the oldest of a family of 17 children, was born Aug. 19, 1945. He attended Brookwood High School and was employed by a body shop in Kendall before going into the Army in December 1968.
•••
Monroe County Fair manager Donald Kortbein reported Monday that the 1969 exposition attracted record crowds. Kortbein said the tally for the four-day event was over 16,000 persons, up about 1,000 from last year.
The horse pulling contest, Friday night's main attraction, was conducted before a capacity crowd in front of the grandstand.
•••
Del Lonquist, news director and station manager of WTMB-AM-FM of Tomah, has resigned his position to accept a job in La Crosse. Lonquist will be station manager for WKBH radio. He has worked for the local station for the past eight years.
•••
The Norwalk Lions Club will host its third annual tractor pull on Sun., Aug. 10. The event is drawing more farm tractors and larger crowds each year. Last year 107 tractors competed for prize money.
