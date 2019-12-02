From Tribune files: Here's a look back at the La Crosse area through the years

These photos, which are filled with many familiar faces and places, show what life used to look like in our area.
1901: German writing class
1901: Burns Fruit House
1903: Shoe repair shop
1907: Coren dry goods
1908: La Crosse Post Office
1909: Pettibone Park
1909: La Crosse Plow Co. construction
1909: President Taft's visit to La Crosse
1910: Wilson's Boarding House
1911: Downtown La Crosse
1911: Bangor school
1911: Lyric Theatre
1913: La Crosse Rubber Mills
1914: Labor Day parade
1914 State Street firehouse in La Crosse
1915: Vintage truck with brooms
1915: The Frommes Chemical Co.
1916: La Crosse Normal School football team
1917: Downtown La Crosse parade
1917: MacDonald house
1917: Patriot's Day
1919: George Baier’s Grandad View Dairy Farm silo
1919: Billiards tournament at the La Crosse Club
1920: Grandview Hospital
1922: Winter Carnival float
1923: Borgen's Restaurant
1924: Riviera Theater
1926: Denton Street Fire Station
1928: Pettibone Beach
1931: West Channel Bridge
1931: Milwaukee Railroad Depot
1931: Main Street La Crosse
1934: Men's Sketch Club
1934: La Crosse’s Federal Bakery
1935: Temporary Mississippi River ferry
1936: Joseph P. Funke Candy Co.
1937: Isle La Plume
1938: Franklin Elementary School
1939: Cass Street Bridge dedication
1939: Downtown La Crosse
1951: La Crosse Central High School
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
1954: YMCA basketball
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
1957: Kroger
1957: Jackson Plaza
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
1958: 1st National Bank
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1958: Heat exchanger plant
1958: American Legion parade
1960: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
1960: Allis-Chalmers
1961: Wettstein’s
1961: La Crosse library summer program
1961: Market Square parking lot
1962: Grandview Hospital
1962: YMCA basketball
1962: Bell Discount Store
1963: Houska Park
1964: Speed skating race in La Crosse
1964: Opening Day Parade
1964: Kerr's Grocery
1965: Dog House Restaurant
1965: Main Street La Crosse
1965: Kmart
1965: Demolition of the La Crosse County courthouse
1965: Ellickson Studio
1967: Dedication of La Crosse Public Library
1967: Your Uncle's Place
1967: Gray Circus
1967: La Crosse Fire Department
1969: WKBH-AM
1969: Pettibone Lagoon fishing derby
1969: Camp Bradfield Archery
1970: Washburn Elementary School
1970: Johnson's Junior Miss Shop
1971: Behind the Brewery Gallery
1971: Kewpee Lunch
1971: Bridgeview Plaza Shopping Center
1972: King Cinema
1972: The Stereo Shop
1972: Viking Heritage
1972: Hoffman House Restaurant
1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant
1973: Schaak Electronics
1973: Newburg's Menswear
1973: Book Exchange
1973: Union Prescription Center
1974: Caravel TV Sales
1975: Bodega Lunch Club
1975: Yellow Checker of La Crosse
1975: Patrick Zielke running for mayor
1976: New Villa
1977: Bert's Magic and Fun Shop
1978: Soell's King of Low Prices
1978: Shopko
1978: La Crosse Answering Service
1978: Lenny's Shoe Repair
1979: Carriage House of Fashion
