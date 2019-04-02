The Franciscan Spirituality Center invites the public to join in its 10th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 19.
This form of the Way of the Cross is a two-mile silent prayer walk from the heart of the city to the Mississippi River, stopping at 10 stations along the route to sing, pray and reflect on injustices and suffering in our community and the world. Prayer leaders at each station will include people who work at or are otherwise affiliated with those stops.
The walk, which recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary, will take about two hours. People of all ages and faith backgrounds are invited to participate.
"I first experienced this walk when I came to work at the Franciscan Spirituality Center seven years ago. It surprised me how moving it was to walk with others, connecting the events of Christ’s passion to what is happening in our world today. I highly recommend it," said Audrey Lucier, FSC executive director.
Participants will meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
Stations include stops at St. Rose Convent, St. Clare Health Mission, Coulee Recovery Center, Lincoln Middle School, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Cameron Park, Franciscan Hospitality House, Salvation Army, La Crosse County Jail and Riverside Park.
This year’s prayer leaders include Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System; Cheryl Hancock, executive director of Coulee Recovery Center; Keith Purnell, director of Military Aligned Student Support and Recruitment at Viterbo University; Majs. Jeff and Deb Richardson of Salvation Army; Sister Marlene Weisenbeck, founder of the La Crosse Task Force to End Modern Slavery; Laurie Sullivan, FSPA; Jan Wellik, founder and director of Eco Expressions; and the Rev. Joanne Richmond, senior pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Participants are asked to dress according to the weather. There is no cost to participate and no registration necessary. Please note that participants will have to walk back to the stations’ starting point or arrange for a ride back from Riverside Park. For more information, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.