The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., La Crosse, presents a new four-week series, "Wisdom of Years."

Do we see aging as a gift? What is the wisdom that we now hold? Beginning with a brief introduction of each week’s theme, you will be drawn into identifying and celebrating your life’s journey. Gathering times will provide opportunities for a guided reflection and informal, small-group sharing. Themes include:

  • How do I want to be remembered?
  • Aging and spirituality
  • Regrets/seeking or granting forgiveness
  • Gratitude

Participants meet from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays,  Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30.  Presenters are Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Katherine Krage. Both are trained spiritual directors.

A donation of $40 is suggested for entire four-week series

Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.