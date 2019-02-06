Tomah Area School District business manager Greg Gaarder has been elected to the Tomah Memorial Hospital board of directors. Gaarder was elected to a three-year term during the board’s annual meeting Jan. 15.
"I look forward to continuing the success of the organization and ways to ensure health care access is available to area residents," Gaarder said of his upcoming term.
The seat became available when Tomah resident Terri Gaarder completed her second three-year term on the board.
During the annual meeting, Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare Tomah Clinic Dr. Jeff Cavaness, M.D., was seated on the board as an at-large member, replacing Gundersen Tomah Clinic Dr. Jill McMullen, M.D., who wrapped up her term. Tomah Memorial Hospital Dr. John Robertson, III, M.D. remains a member of the hospital board currently serving as the president of the medical staff executive committee.
In 2008, members of the former hospital corporation amended the organization’s Articles of Incorporation to allow for a self-perpetuating board, which relies on a nominating committee of board members and community leaders to nominate the new candidates.
Hospital board members also re-elected board officers, including; Oak Moser as chair; Tom Bramwell, vice chair; Spencer Stephens, secretary; and Patty Clark, treasurer. The seats are one-year terms.
Tomah residents Penny Precour, John Laufenberg and Keith Laugen round out the 10-member hospital board of directors.
