Garcia homers twice as White Sox roll

Minnesota chased Keuchel (1-0) in the sixth, and Cruz hit a three-run shot off Steve Cishek. But the White Sox poured it on against the Twins’ bullpen.

McCann singled in Adam Engel before García belted a three-run drive off left-hander Devin Smeltzer in the seventh, making it 10-3 White Sox.

It was the second career multihomer game for the diminutive García, listed at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds. It also was the 11th time a White Sox player had connected from both sides of the plate in a single game.

Worth noting

The White Sox announced right-hander Carson Fulmer had been claimed off waivers by Detroit. Fulmer, who was selected by Chicago with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 amateur draft, was designated for assignment on Thursday.

Trainer’s room

Twins: CF Byron Buxton, who sprained his left foot on July 13, could make his season debut in Tuesday’s home opener against St. Louis. “If it’s not the home opener, it’s not going to be probably much more than a day or two after that for (Buxton),” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Up next

Kenta Maeda makes his Twins debut in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Maeda was acquired in a February trade that moved hard-throwing prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese right-hander went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 37 appearances last season. Reynaldo López pitches for the White Sox.

