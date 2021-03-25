Gard frustrated by lack of solutions

MADISON — While Greg Gard didn’t shut off his phone in the days since the 2020-21 season ended for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, the coach was selective when it came to answering it.
Responding to questions from reporters about what went wrong and what might come next for his program? Not high on Gard’s priority list in the immediate aftermath of what’s been a draining year.
He finally emerged late Wednesday afternoon with an apology and an explanation.
“I just needed some time to mentally decompress here a little bit,” Gard said.
Time hasn’t helped Gard figure out why Wisconsin failed to live up to expectations this season. The Badgers went 18-13 after beginning the season ranked No. 7 in the nation. They finished 10-10 and in a tie for sixth place in the Big Ten after returning nearly their entire rotation from a team that had shared the regular-season crown the previous season.
Wisconsin was 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten a week into January. It went 0-10 against ranked opponents the rest of the way, including a 76-63 loss to Baylor in an NCAA tournament second-round game Sunday in Indianapolis.
How much responsibility does Gard put on his own shoulders for his team’s inability to make the jump from good to great and beat the best teams it played?
“You definitely own it as a head coach,” he said. “You feel responsible to help these guys try to do what they wanted to do.”
Owning Wisconsin’s step backward is one thing. Explaining it wasn’t quite as simple for Gard.
The Big Ten was better at the top and deeper than it had been in 2019-20, when Wisconsin won its final eight games to finish 14-6 in conference play and earn a share of the crown.
Michigan, Illinois and Iowa developed into elite teams, while Wisconsin never made that step. Ohio State and Purdue also passed by the Badgers.
The maddening part was Wisconsin’s lack of consistency, a bad trait that sometimes popped up even within games. The hills and valleys would have been easier to explain from a younger team, not one with as much experience as the Badgers.
“We showed it in flashes, but why was it there on Tuesday and not on Friday?” Gard said. “That was the Rubik’s Cube that we all were banging our head against the wall with, the why?”
Gard said the thing that kept him up most at night during the season was the search for solutions on offense.
UW never formed an identity on that end of the court. It was a roster with too few playmakers and lacking a dominant post presence, so the Badgers needed to shoot well from 3-point range.
That had happened during the stretch run in 2019-20, when Wisconsin shot 41% from beyond the arc over those final eight games.
“I knew it was going to be darn near possible to recreate what we had going last March,” Gard said. “It became harder than I even thought.
“Getting in sync, specifically offensively, it was like the rabbit we could never catch, or if we caught it he got away from us. I think it really came down, as simplistic as it sounds at times, making shots.”
Naturally, Gard plays the what-if game. He’s cautious not to sound like he’s making excuses — every team had to deal with the pandemic, after all — but wonders how much the lack of a structured offseason hurt the Badgers.
After listening to medical experts and others he trusted, Gard decided to delay his players’ arrival back to campus over the summer. Some of the veteran players weren’t back until right around the start of the semester.
“The inability to have consistent strength and conditioning impacted us, there’s no doubt,” Gard said. “I think it stalled some development individually. I think there’s a team-bonding component that comes from that time together. Hindsight’s 20/20, we had to make decisions in the time we were in, given the information we had.”
“I think that was a piece. It wasn’t the whole piece.”
Three seniors — Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice — announced their plans to move on in social media posts earlier this week. Micah Potter joined that group of departures on Wednesday, and Trevor Anderson entered the transfer portal on Thursday, leaving Brad Davison as the only scholarship senior who has yet to announce his decision.
“I’ve intentionally given him space just because we all need space right now,” Gard said. “I’ll connect with him here in the next day or two or three and kind of see where they’re at. I’ve never wanted to press them on this and this is so unique and unprecedented that’s why I left it alone during the year.
“Whatever they decide to do I completely support it 100 percent.”
Asked if he expects any non-seniors to leave the program, Gard said, “I have no indication that they won’t be” back.
Gard will give the returning Badgers some time away before spring workouts begin in April. He figures they need time to mentally decompress, just as he did.
“I’ll give them a minimum two weeks off,” he said. “We’ll navigate them a little bit more cautiously just because this year has been such a stressful year.”