Garlick lifts Twins

The extra-inning loss capped a rough day for the Indians, who announced before the game that Reyes will miss five to seven weeks with an internal oblique strain. Reyes leads the team in RBIs and is second in home runs, and his absence is a major setback for Cleveland’s struggling offense.

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac retired his first nine hitters, but the Twins broke loose in the fourth for the second time in the three-game series after trailing 3-0.

Arraez and Donaldson started the inning with singles. Kepler, playing in his 40th game in Cleveland, sent a 2-0 pitch down the right-field line to erase the deficit. He has 17 career homers against the Indians overall.

Rob Refsnyder’s single gave Minnesota the lead. Andrelton Simmons’ RBI groundout ended the day for Plesac, who was charged with five runs — three earned — in 3 2/3 innings.

The Twins scored nine times in the fourth inning of Friday night’s 10-0 win, which came after the team arrived in Cleveland at 4:30 a.m. after playing a doubleheader Thursday at the Los Angeles Angels.

Kepler, who has been playing with a sore hamstring, also singled in the fifth.

Minnesota starter J.A. Happ allowed four runs and struck out a season-high 10 in six innings.