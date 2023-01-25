Gary and Judy Gilbertson: Gaskell deserves support for Vernon County judge

We would like to show our support of Tim Gaskell for Vernon County judge.

We have known Tim and his family for over 30 years. I've had the pleasure of working with Tim during the Vernon County American Legion Youth Government Day also for the past 30 plus years.

Tim was always willing to help discuss the various cases with the high school students from Viroqua, Westby, Hillsboro, Brookwood, DeSoto, LaFarge and Kickapoo.

He not only deals with handling the intake cases professionally, but always helps to explain to the 100 or more students present each year regarding the cases during a court recess or at our noon luncheon. We have a question and answer session that the students interact with him on many cases.

Tim has been in private practice from 1990 to 2002 in which he became the Vernon County District Attorney in 2003 to the present. He has extensive experience in both defending and prosecuting. He has a well rounded background in many areas, but his ability to prosecute is where he shines. Vernon County will be fortunate to have Tim Gaskell as our next Vernon County judge.

Please join us in voting for Timothy Gaskell for Vernon County judge on April 4. He will bring 32 years of courtroom experience for the citizens of Vernon County.

Gary and Judy Gilbertson

Viroqua