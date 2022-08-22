Gather your crew and sign up for the Think Pink Color Fun Run

Teams and individuals can take advantage of an early-bird discount and sign up for this year’s Think Pink Color Fun Run before Monday, Sept. 5.

The untimed 5K (3.3 mile) fun run/walk will be Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will begin and end on the Winona Health campus near Lake Winona.

Registration is open until the day of the event, however early bird registration by Sept. 5 includes a discounted rate, an event T-shirt, entry for the fun run/walk and onsite family events including bounce houses, music, mascot relay race, hair chalk and face painting, cotton candy, survivor shout outs and more.

The Color Fun Run benefits local people undergoing treatment for breast cancer through the Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund.

This year’s focus is also on appreciating all the caregivers, family members and friends, who are affected by a loved one’s diagnosis.

Community member Mikaela Mohr, who was crowned Miss Winona 2022 in June, is organizing the event, now in its second year.

The Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund supports local people who have breast cancer by providing financial assistance for treatment-related needs outside those typically covered by insurance.

Those interested in signing up or learning more may visit: www.runsignup.com/THINKPINKWinona

Those who have questions may contact thinkpinkwinona@outlook.com

For more information about Winona Heath and the Winona Health Foundation: www.winonahealth.org/foundation