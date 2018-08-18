Genealogy workshop meeting scheduled for Sept. 4 in Sparta

The Monroe, Juneau, Jackson Genealogy Workshop meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the Monroe County Local History Room, 200 W. Main St., Sparta.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring any genealogy questions to discuss, and workshop members will offer help getting the answers. Genealogy research can be done before and after the meeting. Participants are also encouraged to check out the newest exhibits at the museum.

Anyone with questions can call 608-372-3635 or 608-632-2304.

