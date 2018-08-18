Genealogy workshop meeting scheduled for Sept. 4 in Sparta
The Monroe, Juneau, Jackson Genealogy Workshop meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the Monroe County Local History Room, 200 W. Main St., Sparta.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring any genealogy questions to discuss, and workshop members will offer help getting the answers. Genealogy research can be done before and after the meeting. Participants are also encouraged to check out the newest exhibits at the museum.
Anyone with questions can call 608-372-3635 or 608-632-2304.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.