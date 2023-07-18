According to a notice from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday and Friday, July 20-21, vehicular access to the Blask Brothers/Dairyland Power Boat Landing (Genoa) will be closed due to railroad crossing construction.
Genoa's Blask Brothers/Dairyland Power Boat Landing to be closed to vehicles July 20-21
