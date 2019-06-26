A 39-year-old Commerce, Georgia, man has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for weapons charges. Jeremiah Joseph Sutherland was referred for carrying a firearm where alcohol is served and brandishing of a weapon while intoxicated.
Police were called to Murray’s on Main June 21 after an employee reported that an armed man, later identified as Sutherland, was drinking at the bar. Another witness reported that Sutherland unholstered the weapon and waved it around a table. Sutherland refused a request to take the weapon to his car and then was asked to leave.
The report said Sutherland left and returned a short time later without the weapon. He had a concealed carry permit from Georgia that isn’t recognized as valid in Wisconsin. He told an employee he had a legal right to carry the gun based on reciprocity. Sutherland was then told to leave again, and after an argument ensued, an employee called police.
Police detained Sutherland outside the establishment. He reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded blood-alcohol level of .10.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Jayme Gene Betts, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order. Police located Betts at the residence of the subject of the no-contact order June 19.
Matthew Richard Denter, 29, and Rachelle Bea Vandermuelen, 28, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging a loud verbal altercation June 20 at a Maple Grove Street residence.
Maddisen Masha-Maria Culpitt, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of stealing $4,300 worth of jewelry from a Tomah resident. Most of the jewelry was traced to a pawn shop in Onalaska. Two rings valued at $55 were traced to a resale shop in Tomah.
Timothy J. Korn, 48, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping after police were called to Tomah Recreation Park shortly after 9:30 p.m. June 21 during the tractor pull.
A woman told police that Korn had been verbally abusive toward her and was violating a bond condition that prohibited him from consuming alcohol. Police found Korn inside the grandstand and escorted him outside. The report says Korn was unsteady on his feet and police had to tell him multiple times to keep his hands out of his pocket.
Police searched Korn and allegedly found a one-hitter pipe and a canister containing three grams of marijuana. Dispatch also informed police that Korn had a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., which triggered a second bail jumping referral.
Billy Jo Patrick Brunner, 28, Elroy, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping after police learned June 22 he had an active warrant.
Police were told that Brunner had gone to Kwik Trip South. Police found Brunner in a restroom, and a search allegedly found a glass smoking pipe with burned marijuana residue.
Daniel Lee Murphy, 37, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He is accused of pushing a woman against a wall and kicking a door during a June 23 disturbance at a Grandview Avenue residence. The report says the door frame was cracked and a metal door stop was ripped off.
Alexis Gabrielle Troope, 25, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
