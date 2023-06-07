Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready for a good time because Habitat for Humanity is hosting the long-awaited House-Raising Hootenanny. Made possible by presenting sponsor Miller Ingenuity, this night of fun and friendship will raise walls, repair homes and help older adults with much-needed accessibility modifications.

The Hootenanny will take place Thursday, June 15, at the Minnesota Equestrian Center. Featuring live music from the Mud Dogs, dinner by local favorite Backwater BBQ, yard games and a live auction, it’s an event not to be missed. Doors and music open at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and a live auction at 6 p.m.

Summer kicks off what promises to be a dynamic construction season at Habitat. With one house in the final stages of completion, excavation underway on a twin home for two families in St Charles and a robust season of repairs scheduled, Habitat is gearing up for its busiest year yet. Celebrating the power of home at the Hootenanny makes all of this work possible.

The organization wishes to thank its Platinum Sponsors WNB Financial and Merchants Bank, who have been partners in creating home ownership opportunities from the beginning.

Here in Winona, everyone deserves a good life. At Habitat for Humanity, this belief brings people together to build and repair homes with their neighbors.

The event is rapidly filling, so call (507) 457-0003 or visit habitatwinona.org/hootenanny to get your tickets today. The cost is $60 per person.