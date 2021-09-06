Getting buttered up
Amazon plans to open a delivery station late this year that will employ about 120 people, in the former McKesson Pharmaceuticals distribution …
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells locally-themed and Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, saw La Crosse as the perfect location for i…
Local woman hurt in I-90 crash
Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.
A 41-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly attacking an elderly woman. Adam J. Duenkel fac…
Wisconsin physicians today gathered virtually to share a message with Sen. Ron Johnson: "Please stop pushing Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19…
Jordenne Butler, winner of 2019 Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest competition, will pass on her crown to one of seven young women at the annual schol…
A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity.
A 70-year-old La Crescent man was injured after a motorcycle-deer crash Aug. 29 in Houston County.