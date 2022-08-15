Getting physical

Even without Braelon Allen suited up Monday, the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense had a solid practice.

Before Badgers fans have a heart attack, Allen is fine. UW officials didn’t disclose an injury for the team’s star tailback, who was seen with trainers working on his left leg, but said he was “nicked up” and coach Paul Chryst was being careful with him at this point in training camp.

Allen watched from the sidelines and behind the huddle as two other players in his backfield had strong performances, as did the team’s quarterbacks.

Here are a few observations from UW’s 12th training camp practices.

1. Things get heated

Observers of a training camp could predict tempers were going to flare on the grass field north of Camp Randall Stadium. It’s the back end of training camp, so players are growing weary of hitting one another, and it’s nearing decision time for coaches as position battles wage on.

The first of two skirmishes at Monday’s practice began during the second 11-on-11 period of the morning. Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson shoved and then appeared to throw a hand at the facemask of left tackle Jack Nelson, who responded with a push of his own before both the offensive and huddles merged into a scrum.

Nelson earned a reputation as a pot-stirrer last fall and was at the center of a number of training-camp scuffles, but Peterson appeared to be the aggressor in this instance.

Another dust-up occurred late in practice between right tackle Riley Mahlman and outside linebacker C.J. Goetz after a pass play during a move-the-ball period. That disagreement ended quicker and with less teammates involved.

2. Mellusi, Guerendo shine

Chryst was understandably hesitant during the summer to place expectations on senior tailbacks Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo. Both were coming off season-ending injuries and he didn’t want to add any more weight to their comebacks by presuming anything about their roles until they were healthy.

Both have shown to be ready to play during training camp, with Mellusi looking even faster than he did last year. Mellusi told reporters this spring he dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the year before tearing his ACL against Rutgers. Mellusi had the highlight rushing play of the day, taking a handoff in an 11-on-11 drill and moving to his left before cutting back right and sprinting through a hole and down the hash marks. The play would’ve been a gain of 40-plus yards at worst and a touchdown at best.

Guerendo, who suffered a Lisfranc injury last year, continues to show his receiving prowess and the matchup problem he’ll be for linebackers trying to cover him out of the backfield. He caught what would’ve likely been a touchdown on an angle route during a red zone possession Monday, and sprinted by safety Kamo’i Latu at Saturday’s practice after catching a dump-off pass. Guerendo’s also displaying good burst through the hole.

“The whole group’s done a good job of trying to do it all,” Chryst said of his backs. “I think they have more knowledge right now … I’ve loved the way they’ve started and how they’ve progressing in camp."

3. Best day from quarterbacks

Junior Graham Mertz and senior Chase Wolf each had their best days of camp that reporters have seen. Both quarterbacks were decisive in their reads and, for the most part, put the ball in places for their receivers to make plays.

Mertz, who will be a third-year starter for UW this fall, was accurate both over the middle and down the sideline. He completed all but one pass during a 9-on-9 session early in practice, with that incompletion being a drop from freshman receiver Vinny Anthony.

That session started with a would-be touchdown on an out-and-up route from Mertz to Skyler Bell, and later in 11-on-11 work Mertz zipped a pass to Bell between two safeties. Mertz also threw a perfect lob pass into the end zone for a touchdown to Markus Allen.

Perhaps more important, almost all of the misses Mertz had were in places defenders couldn’t get their hands on the ball either. His only decision-making mistake of the day was attempting to fit a screen pass through a crowd of defenders, but the ball wasn’t intercepted.

Wolf was particularly good throwing over the middle, finding Dean Engram on a crossing route in a red-zone drill and beating a blitz by hitting a quick slant for a score in that same period. Wolf also tossed a great deep pass down the right sideline for a long catch by Keontez Lewis during 9-on-9 work.

4. Paez filling crucial role

UW knows it has a star in nose tackle Keeanu Benton, and he’s a reason the NFL scouts who have attended training camp have frequently chatted with defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej.

Benton will play a ton this season, but the Badgers look to have an insurance policy in place if Benton were to miss any time. Junior Gio Paez is having a good camp and won one-on-one pass-rush reps against a number of UW’s guards Monday. Paez missed spring practices with injuries, but looks no worse for this fall.

He’s not the potential playmaker Benton is, but Paez can eat blocks and fill in when called upon.