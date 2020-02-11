Giannis focused on hoops, family

“And then he will go and play hard,” Saratsis said, “to the point where teammates have told him: Chill out.”

Antetokounmpo is so serious about basketball, he didn’t sound entirely thrilled about having received the most fan votes (more than 5.9 million) among Eastern Conference players. That tally made him team captain for the second straight year, requiring him to draft players.

“If I’m the captain, I’m the captain,” he said. “But by being the captain, you have more things to do and it takes away from the game. I don’t like things that take away from the game.”

And therein lies the conundrum for those pushing Antetokounmpo to overtake LeBron James as the sport’s most famous player: What if he doesn’t want to be the face of the NBA? Or he’s simply ambivalent?

“In five years he might say: I make ‘X’ amount from the Bucks, I make ‘Y’ amount from Nike; I’m good,” Saratsis said. “How much money does anyone need in a lifetime? For him it’s not about being a power broker. He doesn’t want a production company. He cares about family, people close to him and basketball.”