The Tomah High School girls tennis team may be in transition, but it's off to a 2-0 start.
The Timberwolves put aside the news of a coaching change to defeat Reedsburg 5-2 and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 7-0 in a triangular Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids.
It was the final Tomah match for head coach Andrew Johnson, who accepted a teaching offer from Madison La Follette High School last week. Assistant coach Ben Bannan was named the interim coach.
Tomah's singles players were particularly strong. All four won both their matches in straight sets.
Lillie McMullen, who moved into the number-one singles spot after the graduation of four-year letterwinner Lindsey Conway, survived a tough Wisconsin Rapids opponent to win a tiebreaker in the first set.
Cadence Thomson, Whitney Kuehl and Kendra Lene also won both their matches at singles. Lene needed a super tiebreaker to claim her victory against Reedsburg's Vanessa Gardener.
The team of Maddy Kuhn and Aubrey Redmann produced Tomah's victory in doubles against Reedsburg.
The Timberwolves travel to Onalaska Luther for a nonconference match Tuesday and open their home season Wednesday with a quadrangular that features home matches vs. Portage (9 a.m.), Mauston (noon) and Baraboo (3 p.m.).
The Mississippi Valley Conference opener is Tuesday, Aug. 28 at Sparta.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
