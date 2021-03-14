Golden Birthday
A 51-year-old Onalaska man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with harassing a woman in violation of a restraining order.
Several hundred students, staff and allies gathered at the Viterbo University campus courtyard Thursday afternoon to protest recent incidents of hate targeted at students of color.
A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after allegedly recording himself performing a sex act in front of a pre-adolescent child.
The following person has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
A 26-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $20,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple drug charges.
A 22-year-old Spring Grove, Minnesota, man faces a May 7 sentencing date after pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.
In the moments before she died, Charniese Brown made a desperate 911 call for help, a Kenosha County prosecutor said at a bond hearing for her alleged killer.
Donarski was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, while Becker was selected to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
With Ron Kind’s vote against H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, we have seen one of the most blatant displays of lack of cha…