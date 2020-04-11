Golf: AmFam Insurance Championship postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

“We have been working closely alongside the PGA TOUR with the joint understanding the 2020 American Family Insurance Championship would not be held during its scheduled dates of May 30 – June 7. The health and safety of fans, sponsors, volunteers, employees, competitors and all associated with the event will continue to be our number one priority,” a release from the tournament read.

“I think we’re thinking we owe it to the community (to still play the tournament) — especially if it’s going to be safe. That’s obviously our first goal, to make sure that everybody’s going to be safe. We don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way. We want to make sure we do the right thing. But we also want to put on this event to help the community. We’ve got to get back to some sort of normalcy at some point, right? We can’t just let this go on forever. But safety is our first thing and we want to make sure it’s going to be safe to put it on,” Stricker said.