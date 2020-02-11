Gonzalez remorseful

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marwin González became the first batter from the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series to publicly apologize for his role in the sign-stealing scandal, expressing regret Tuesday after reporting to spring training with the Minnesota Twins.

“I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us by doing this and some other things,” González said. He later added: “I wish that we could take it back, but there’s nothing we can do now.”

Major League Baseball’s investigation into the allegation first made publicly by former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers resulted in one-season suspensions for manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, a $5 million fine and the loss of Houston’s first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Hinch and Luhnow were fired by the Astros, and Boston manager Alex Cora and New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán also lost their jobs for their involvement in the sign-sealing system for the Astros, Cora was bench coach and Beltrán was a player on the 2017 team.