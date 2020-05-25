'Good chance' league straight to playoffs

During his six-year tenure as NBA commissioner, Adam Silver has showed he is not beholden to tradition. Silver has openly entertained ideas such as adding a midseason tournament and revamping the playoff format. In 2018, Silver wondered aloud about taking the top eight teams in each conference and then reseeding them 1-16 based on record.

That theoretically would mean the best two teams meet in the Finals more often. It would also force Eastern Conference teams, who have gotten the benefit of playing in the NBA’s inferior conference for decades, to reckon with Western Conference teams in the first round.

This summer, Silver might finally get his chance to see how this format works. On Monday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that there’s a “good chance” the NBA jumps straight to the postseason when it resumes play.

“If that is the case, it opens up the possibility of something Adam Silver has long wanted, which is to seed 1 through 16 in the postseason and go that route,” Windhorst said on “Get Up.” “There’s no excuse for traveling or anything like that. It would have to pass an owner vote. That means a bunch of Eastern Conference owners would have to agree with it. But if there’s way to make this interesting and spice this up and potentially test this theory, you’re never going to get a better opportunity.”