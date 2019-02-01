The melancholy and malaise invoked upon the conclusion of the dramatic and all-embracing “Downton Abbey” saga has left many searching for a new eloquent adventure upon which to embark.
Sliding a small stack of DVDs across the counter, the patron stated, “It replaced ‘Downton Abbey!’ ” He extended his gratitude to the library clerk that had recommended the series. This seemed like quite the compliment. Is there more from Julian Fellowes, this master of storytelling?
Fellowes, the creator of “Downton Abbey,” has penned three novels. “Snobs,” “Past Imperfect” and “Belgravia” are in the fiction genre, with “Past Imperfect” and “Belgravia” also falling within the scope of historical fiction.
Set in the storied and scenic backdrop of 1840s London in the fashionable district of Belgravia, Fellowes’ “Belgravia” stirs timeless circumstances with colorful and complex characters while maintaining a period-proper atmosphere that captures life in this affluent quarter during a pivotal point in history.
The story immediately draws readers into the Trenchard family’s discourse regarding attendance at an upscale ball in Brussels, set for June 15, 1815, the eve of the Battle of Waterloo. Napoleon has invaded Europe and the Duke of Wellington has been charged with leading an army to defeat Bonaparte. James Trenchard is the magician when it comes to supplying Wellington’s forces. How did they come to be invited to such a grand affair?
The family arrives at the ball, events ensue, and a secret is born. The story next takes the reader to the year 1841, when the now-familiar characters enmeshed in maneuvering around the secret. All involved must pick a side, including the reader, along the winding plot path. The tale takes unexpected twists and turns, and all along is peppered with humor and insights into societal mores.
The sometimes passive and occasionally direct clashing of characters adds a sort of real-world, relatable depiction of human relations. Especially interesting are the personalities and strength of the main female characters.
The author aptly states, “This is a story of people who lived two centuries ago, and yet much of what they desired, much of what they resented, and the passions raging in their hearts were only too like the dramas being played out in our own ways, in our own time ...”
“Belgravia” is a good read with an end that makes the grade.
By the way, the series that was cheered by the grateful patron is “A Place to Call Home.” This series and a variety of materials and programs are available at La Crosse County libraries in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem. Please visit our website at lacrossecountylibrary.org or contact our Administrative Center in Holmen at 526-9600 to get information about upcoming programs and events.
Our “Hot Reads for Cold Nights” is underway right now. This is a nice little way to make it through winter. Pick up a bookmark and read three print, digital or audio books before March 2nd. Bring in the completed bookmark and receive a little gift for partaking in the program. Your bookmark will then be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to WalMart. Hope to see you soon!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.