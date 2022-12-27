Goood Works: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection

Alesha Schandelmeier

The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection

Many people are surprised to learn that The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection has a free clothing closet available to the entire La Crosse community, including individuals and nonprofit agencies such as The REACH Center, RHYMES, BLACK, Cia Siab and others. People donate seasonal, new or gently-used clothing, shoes, toiletries and more items.

This year the center is seeing an increasing number of people living in unsheltered or housing-insecure situations and needs additional cold-weather clothing. The agency is seeking funding through the La Crosse Giving Calendar to supply winter gear to people who may have to choose between going hungry or freezing.

Alesha Schandelmeier is the executive director of The Center.

How did you become such a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community?

I have always lived by the saying, "be who you needed." After my kids were born, I returned to college to study psychology at Viterbo University and wanted to make sure I was living my truth. I started volunteering at The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, facilitating GALAXY, our high school youth group.

Studies show that if an LGBTQ+ child has just one trusted adult, they are 40% less likely to attempt suicide. I understand what it can be like to struggle with your identity, so I want to make sure we can give all those in need the opportunities to feel comfortable in their own skin.

We are so lucky to have a resource like The Center in La Crosse! There are so many larger cities that do not have the resources we have locally, and I am dedicated to keeping them accessible.

If you could choose any celebrity to be the center's spokesperson, who would it be?

This is a hard question to answer, as there are so many amazing LGBTQ+ individuals, but I think Laverne Cox would be amazing! She is a groundbreaking figure in the LGBTQ+ community and has brought so much attention to the LGBTQ+ and especially the trans community.

At a time when there are so many obstacles and LGBTQ+ people — especially our trans community and even more so our trans women of color — are being targeted and attacked solely because of their gender expression or perceived sexual orientation, we need more people like Laverne! She has used her position as a high-profile actor to consistently speak for the most marginalized segments of American society.

I proudly display her Barbie in my office!

At the end of your life, how do you want to be remembered?

It may sound cliché, but my biggest goal in life is to leave the world a better place for my children and those who come after. I want to make sure they remember me for being a passionate person, dedicated to helping others, and standing up for those who are in need. Everyone deserves to feel loved and safe. I like the words of Maya Angelou: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

