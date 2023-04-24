Hundreds of rocks form the foundation of Gophers center John Michael Schmitz's case to be the best at his position in this week's NFL Draft.

"Three hundred, maybe?" said Deborah Schmitz, John Michael's mother. "Some just under 100 pounds. We're talking boulders, not little mini rocks."

If Deborah hit the jackpot while scouring nearby fields and developments for landscaping projects, the Schmitz family van could be weighed down. Many of the larger rocks required heavy lifting from John Michael, now a 6-foot-3, 301-pound center, and his younger brother, Jack, a tight end for Augustana College in Illinois.

"The ones we couldn't move, that was their job," Deborah Schmitz said. "His friends would be there, and they'd be like, really?"

An assortment of stones now form neat lines around the family's home and greenery throughout the yard in Flossmoor, Ill., a town about 25 miles south of Chicago. Rebuilding the pond is next, Deborah said.

About 35 friends and family are expected to join Schmitz at the house to see the All-America center drafted, which could happen as early as Thursday night's first round. The milestone is just the latest for a 24-year-old mauler whose commitment to family and football has been as unwavering as a smile that earned him the nickname "Cheesy."

Schmitz has plenty of reasons to smile. He could be the first Gophers offensive lineman drafted within the first three rounds since 1989.

"Thinking about the journey and how far I've come," said Schmitz, a former three-star recruit. "I've been playing this game since I was five years old. Just looking back at that, seeing where I am now — it's special."

Family and football roots

Schmitz led a busy childhood before navigating a hectic line of scrimmage. His three siblings, including sisters Gabrielle and Hannah, were also in youth sports. Their father, John, a construction superintendent, coached them in T-ball and football. There were "multiple dogs at all times" inside the home. Schmitz volunteered at a dog rescue for one of his first jobs. Sights were often set on the next field or court.

"Dinner was never set," Deborah Schmitz said, "because when they got home, it was homework and running to a sport."

Family has been a reliable support system for Schmitz. Extended family members, and his fiancée Daniella Lucari, joined them for Gophers road games. Schmitz always takes time for his young nephew Luke, whom he often video messages. Earlier this month, Schmitz bought a Spiderman book to be as a surprise guest reader at Luke's elementary school.

The night before the reading, Schmitz took to heart Luke's instructions on how to prepare goodie bags for the kids.

"He's running back through the store to find suckers," Deborah Schmitz said. "That's John Michael."

Schmitz was instantly the "technician" of his offensive line, said Tom Cicero, his former position coach at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. He transferred to Homewood-Flossmoor before his junior season. Within two years, Schmitz put blocks on film that Cicero still shows to his current linemen at Crown Point High School in Indiana.

A grappling style is credited to his time as a high school wrestler.

"Understanding your body position and your weight distribution," Schmitz said. "How to fight pressure with pressure, kind of that push and move technique that offensive linemen like to use."

His football worlds coalesced last fall when Cicero was invited by the family to surprise Schmitz on the field during the Gophers' senior night festivities.

"That's just how supportive they were," Cicero said. "[Deborah] organized everything to make that happen. It's definitely one of those things as a coach that you wish everyone had."

Sixth-year seasoned

Schmitz was a standout left tackle in high school, but he followed head coach P.J. Fleck to Minnesota as an interior blocker. The transition came with a long wait before starting in his third of six Gophers seasons. Schmitz used every second of eligibility, but it was nearly cut short as former teammate Blaise Andries recalled.

Andries, a fellow recruit in 2017 — the last class in which one appearance burned a redshirt year — remembered sitting on the bench for the Gophers against Northwestern when an injury-thinned Minnesota offense was down to five healthy linemen. Then-starter Conner Olson injured his ankle.

"We were sitting there looking at each other like, 'OK, which one of us is going in?'" said Andries, who played five seasons until 2021. "Luckily, Conner was about as tough as they came. He stayed in and saved both of our redshirts."

Schmitz's patience was rewarded in starting 32 of his final 33 games, beginning with the Gophers' 2020 Outback Bowl win over Auburn. He steadily improved through three seasons, preparing for Big Ten defenses with copious notes in a way that reminded Andries of former Gophers center Jared Weyler, who started ahead of Schmitz in 2017 and 2018.

"The way he studies and takes notes, he did it better than anyone," Andries said of Schmitz. "We actually probably (teased) him too much about it."

Andries has described Schmitz to NFL scouts as a "Tasmanian devil" in terms of his relentless effort. Fleck called him "one of the toughest" players he's coached. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim also praised Schmitz's doggedness.

"A dominating performer," Ibrahim said. "He never quits on a play. He's always finishing the play. He's always driving people out of bounds, finishing them to the ground."

'A plug-and-play NFL starter'

Schmitz's nasty on-field demeanor is juxtaposed with the gentle giant who generates glowing responses from teammates and former coaches. Like Ibrahim when he found out Schmitz was his roommate in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.

"It brightened up my whole day," Ibrahim said. "He always has the same energy, a high-energy type of guy."

The NFL draft process has tested Schmitz nearly every way. He drew strong reviews after a week of all-star practices in the Senior Bowl. He underwent physical, medical and psychological testing at the combine. He ran drills for Vikings and Giants offensive line coaches at the Gophers' pro day in March.

Schmitz said he had formal combine interviews with at least seven teams, including the Seahawks, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Commanders. He went to the Steelers and Jets headquarters for top-30 visits this spring. The Jets — currently with picks No. 15 and No. 43 after the Aaron Rodgers trade — came to Minnesota for an additional private workout with him.

The Training Haus in Eagan has been Schmitz's pre-draft prep area, where he's worked with former Vikings linemen Jeremiah Sirles, his agent, and Alex Boone, one of his trainers. Schmitz said he's learned from their NFL experiences about O-line technique, nutrition, recovery, workout habits and film study.

"What we need to get better at and the little details," Schmitz said. "Going through plays, formations, and how teams work."

According to draft analysts, Wisconsin's 6-foot-6-inch Joe Tippmann is the only other center regarded as a possible first-round pick like Schmitz. Tippmann was ranked over Schmitz by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, who said the gap is small between the two blockers.

"(Schmitz) is tough to beat," McShay said. "He is strong. He's got that wrestling leverage to him. To me, he's a plug-and-play starter."

Those close to Schmitz don't limit his ceiling.

"He's surrounded himself with the right people," Andries said. "To take his extreme study habits where he's trying to understand it more than anyone, and he can take it from there. The sky is the limit at that point. He's going to do very well for himself."