The Gophers football program is trying to redefine the concept of offensive balance.

Instead of the classic metric of weighing the amount of running plays against passing plays, head coach P.J. Fleck and new co-offensive coordinators Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh are striving for an equilibrium in getting their playmakers the ball.

Across Fleck’s tenure, Minnesota has run the ball on at least 60 percent of offensive plays in each of the six seasons, including a high of 70 percent in 2021 and 67 percent last year.

A strong ground game will remain the bedrock of Fleck’s style going into 2023, and it had outgoing All-American tailback Mo Ibrahim quipping that “RTB” should stand for “Run The Ball” in addition to the program’s mantra of “Row The Boat.”

But Ibrahim’s impending departure to the NFL leaves an unproven stable of running backs, strong-armed quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis taking over full time for veteran Tanner Morgan and what might be the deepest group of pass-catchers since Fleck took over in 2017.

“We are looking at doing everything we can to make sure we have playmakers on this particular football team touch the ball as much as they possibly can,” Fleck said to open up spring practices in late March. “… How that looks different? We are going to find out. That is what we are building.”

Fleck isn’t sharing whether Simon or Harbaugh will call plays when Minnesota opens the season against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 31.

“I think the biggest thing with that is it’s a collaborative effort,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “Coach Simon and I are right there; it doesn’t matter who it comes out of. Both of us have called plays. I think that is the biggest thing. We will flip over and Coach Simon and I will ask (offensive line coach Brian) Callahan, ‘Hey, what is your best run here?’ ”

The teamwork will extend to new tight ends coach Andrew Sowder, who was Kent State’s offensive coordinator for the previous five seasons.

“Bringing new ideas,” Sowder said of his role. “Obviously with Coach Simon and Coach Harbaugh taking over, they have their own ideas and I can continue to brainstorm with those guys. We’ve already done a lot of that already. Just brining things” such as changes in tempo, screens and shot plays.

New running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke will also be involved, and it doesn’t end with position coaches. Former Miami (Ohio) co-offensive coordinator Eric Koehler has been brought in as a new senior offensive analyst, and former Ohio State graduate assistant Keegan O’Hara was hired as offensive analyst.

The Gophers have had strong offensive line play for years but will need to replace All-American center John Michael Schmitz and both guards (Chuck Filiaga and Axel Rushchmeyer) this fall.

Kaliakmanis, who is on his third offensive coordinator in three years, said the mental approach is his biggest emphasis during spring practices, and Tuesday’s session included a few hangups in that category.

Kaliakmanis beamed over the amount of receiving options he will have this fall, including preseason All-America tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who is out this spring after shoulder surgery. The receiver room will be led by emerging No. 1 option Daniel Jackson and Chris Autman-Bell, who is rehabbing from knee surgery last fall and is expected to be 100 percent by June.

Then there is Le’Meke Brockington, who made the 45-yard catch-and-run to beat Wisconsin last November, and new transfers Elijah Spencer and Corey Crooms. Plus, true freshmen in Kenric Lanier, T.J. McWilliams and Donielle Hayes.

“We probably have five, six guys, maybe even seven guys” who can contribute, Simon said of his receivers. “We don’t care who is on the field. That is a good feeling. But it’s also a challenge to put those guys in the best position to be successful.”

Without Ibrahim, incoming Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler is the most experienced tailback on the roster with nearly 3,000 total yards. Freshmen Zach Evans and Darius Taylor are also in the mix.

McKissic-Luke previously coached at Northern Illinois, where he saw Tyler in the Mid-American Conference.

“Slasher, elusive, great speed, and he does have some pop to him,” McKissic-Luke said. “I’ve seen Sean for the past three years, so I know what type of player he is and how good he can be.”

Run heavy

The percentage of offensive snaps the Gophers football team has run the ball each season:

2017 — 69

2018 — 60

2019 — 63

2020 — 62

2021 — 70

2022 — 67