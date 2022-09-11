Gophers only undefeated football team in Big Ten West. Yeah, but …

The Gophers are the only undefeated team in the Big Ten West Division through two weeks this season — and the interrupting rebuttal can be heard across the Midwest.

Yeah, but Minnesota has only played cupcakes.

Sure, that’s true. Minnesota’s pair of wins come as at least 36-point favorites. They shut down one of the worst FBS programs in the Sept. 1 season opener (38-0 over New Mexico State) and smoked of a rebuilding FCS program Saturday (62-10 over Western Illinois).

They will be big favorites once again when 0-2 Colorado visits Huntington Bank Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday. The Buffaloes offense, led by former Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., has averaged 11.5 points per game (126th in the nation) and their defense is giving up 39.5 points (120th) after losses to Texas Christian and Air Force.

But Minnesota can only beat the teams put on the schedule by former athletic directors and head coaches. They put a Power Five program on the schedule, in Colorado of the Pac-12 Conference. Albeit it wasn’t Southern Cal, but a Buffaloes team that has appeared in only six bowls over the past 20 seasons.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck has to guard against the “yeah, but” retorts and commentary that games like Saturday are ones they are supposed to win.

“We don’t want to listen to all that,” Fleck said Saturday. “I think that is the challenge to the players — making the internal message way louder than the external. We knew that when you looked at film, we were going to have better players. But that doesn’t mean you’re going to win the game.”

Fleck then brought up a category of upsets, which includes the Gophers’ 14-10 loss to Bowling Green as a 31-point favorite last September.

“We’ve had examples of that in our past,” Fleck said. “I had maybe one or two of those at Western Michigan and one or two of those here; that’s football. That is why you play the game. That is why college football is so amazing.”

Fans in Iowa City, Madison, Wis., and Lincoln, Neb., to name three, likely didn’t think this sport is so awesome come Sunday morning.

The Hawkeyes (1-1) had a dreadful offense in a 10-7 loss to rival Iowa State on Saturday after being just as brutal in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State last week.

The Badgers (1-1) demolished Illinois State 38-0 in Week 1 and then got upset as double-digit favorites by Washington State at home, 17-14, on Saturday.

Nebraska (1-2) gave away a Big Ten game with a head-scratching decision by coach Scott Frost to onside kick with a big lead in the third quarter of an eventual 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Week 0. The Cornhuskers pulled away to beat North Dakota 38-17 in Week 1, but fell 45-42 to Georgia Southern at home Saturday.

Northwestern (1-1) backed up their win over the Cornhuskers with a 31-23 loss to Duke on Saturday.

Illinois (2-1) beat Wyoming, let Indiana come back in a 23-20 loss and then beat Virginia 24-3 on Saturday.

Purdue (1-1) lost a difficult opener to Penn State 35-31 at home, then bounced back to steamroll Indiana State 56-0 on Saturday.

Again, all other Big Ten West schools can say they faced much more difficult opponents than the Gophers over the first few weeks of the season. The teams in the East are likely saying this is another example for these divisions to be abolished.

Yeah, but, that’s not something Minnesota can control. What they are trying to do is drown out what is being said outside of the Larson Football Performance Center.

“Whoever wins in December, they did that the best,” Fleck said. “Whatever you want to call it, however you want to skin it.”

And another Fleckism is now at play, too: Comparisons steal your joy.

“We celebrate wins,” he said postgame Saturday. “They are all important.”