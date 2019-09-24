Voters in northeastern Monroe County will have a holiday-season primary and a mid-winter general election for Congress.
Governor Tony Evers announced the special election dates Monday for the vacant Seventh Congressional District. The primary will be Monday, Dec. 30, and the general election will be Monday, Jan. 27.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Sean Duffy, R-Wausau, whose last day in office was Sept. 23.
There had been speculation that Evers would schedule the election to coincide with regular nonpartisan spring elections in February and April. However, Evers said voters shouldn't wait that long.
"The people of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District deserve to have a voice in Congress, which is why I am calling for a special election to occur quickly to ensure the people of the Seventh Congressional District have representation as soon as possible." Evers said.
Two Republicans have already announced candidacies − state Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Army veteran and former Congressional staffer Jason Church of Hudson.
Evers, a Democrat, took a veiled shot at Republicans in announcing the special election.
“Our rural communities have been directly affected by unproductive trade wars, political attacks on healthcare and public education and economic uncertainty because of the volatility we’re seeing in Washington, D.C.,” Evers said.
No Democrats have yet announced for the seat that favored Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump 58-37 percent in the 2016 election. The mostly rural and sprawling district runs from Tomah's northern city limits to Lake Superior. The Monroe County portion of the district includes the towns of LaGrange, Lincoln, Scott and Byron and villages of Wyeville and Warrens.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
