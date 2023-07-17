The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester:

Norwalk - Kim Downing.

Tomah - Joshua Nichols, Ethan Raabe.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Hannah Keith of Norwalk has received a bachelor of science degree from Winona State University. She majoried in art (teaching).

Jack Mulvaney of Norwalk has been named to the Dean's List at Winona State University. To qualify, students must enroll for 12 or more credits and achieve a minimum grade-point of 3.5.

Kevin Krause and Paige Wagner of Tomah have been named to the Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must carry a semester grade-point of 3.6 or higher.

The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Honors List:

Camp Douglas - Alyssa Froh, senior, Highest Honors; Megan Froh, junior, Highest Honors.

Norwalk - Lily Adams, senior, Honors.

Tomah - Max Cavaness, junior, Honors; John Klouda, junior, High Honors.

Highest Honors are given for grade-points between 3.9-4.0, High Honors 3.75-3.89 and Honors 3.5-3.74.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year:

Camp Douglas - Rhett Wilson, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll.

Tomah - Hunter Eirschele, School of Education, Dean's List; Mitchell Erickson, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Justin Gerke, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Robin Grygleski, College of Agriculture Life Science, Dean's List; Linglin Huang, School of Education, Dean's List; Kiria-Leah Johnen, School of Education, Dean's List; Katan Moser, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll; Jenna Rezin, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Ty Schanhofer, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Eric Stoikes, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Braden Zingler, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List.

Each university school or college at UW-Madison sets its own grade-point requirements for academic honors.

The spring semester Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. Students honored were:

Norwalk - Megan Culpitt, crop and soil science.

Tomah - Sarah Purdy, psychology; Colby Von Haden, agricultural business.

Warrens - Mikayla Olson, animal science.

Wilton - Kyle Leis, engineering technology; Serena Leis, animal science.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5