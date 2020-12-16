 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GRADUATES AND HONORS
0 comments

GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 academic year.

Tomah - Jesse Arity, Robert L Horton Memorial Scholarship; Ryan Bernhardt,  Chancellor Scholars and Sunset Bank Scholarship; Tanner Dechant, William J Madden Scholarship; Ethen Jewell, Chancellor Scholars, Warhawk Exceptional Academics; James Kelley, Jaymie Miller accounting scholarship.

Camp Douglas - Emma Granger, accounting scholarship.

The following local students were summer graduates for the 2020 term at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:

Camp Douglas - Michelle Briner, master of science in education, reading.

Tomah - Sarah Honish, bachelor of science, radiation therapy, honors; Maria Klema, master of science in education, reading; Colton Lusty, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science/fitness track, honors; Krista Tardiff, master of science in education, reading.

Warrens - Nikki Bloom, master of science in education, reading.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News