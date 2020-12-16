GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
Tomah - Jesse Arity, Robert L Horton Memorial Scholarship; Ryan Bernhardt, Chancellor Scholars and Sunset Bank Scholarship; Tanner Dechant, William J Madden Scholarship; Ethen Jewell, Chancellor Scholars, Warhawk Exceptional Academics; James Kelley, Jaymie Miller accounting scholarship.
Camp Douglas - Emma Granger, accounting scholarship.
The following local students were summer graduates for the 2020 term at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:
Camp Douglas - Michelle Briner, master of science in education, reading.
Tomah - Sarah Honish, bachelor of science, radiation therapy, honors; Maria Klema, master of science in education, reading; Colton Lusty, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science/fitness track, honors; Krista Tardiff, master of science in education, reading.
Warrens - Nikki Bloom, master of science in education, reading.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!