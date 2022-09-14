GRADUATES AND HONORS

Ivey Lyden of Tomah has been named to the Nazareth College spring 2022 Dean's List. The college, located in Rochester, New York, awards academic honors to students who complete 12 credit hours of graded work and maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Winona State University in Minnesota has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Local students earning honors were Hannah Keith, Norwalk; Easton Maeder, Tomah; and Britani Woodworth, Kendall. Students on the Dean's List must achieve a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and complete at least 12 credits during the semester.

Britani Woodworth of Kendall has received her bachelor of science degree from Winona State University. She graduated Cum Laude in nursing.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater released its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Tomah students honored were Tyler Appleby, Hope Carlson, James Kelley, Char Luebke, Emily Reiff, Nihayet Saleh and Evan Westpfahl.

Hayley Skaaland has been named to South Dakota State University's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Skaaland is a student in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.

The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dean's List:

Kendall - Carissa Cleven, agricultural education.

Norwalk - Megan Culpit, crop and soil science; Jesara Taylor, animal science.

Tomah - Olivea Chambers, psychology; Mason Gerke, business administration; Sarah Purdy, psychology; Colby Von Haden, agricultural business.

Warrens - Mikayla Olson, animal science.

Wilton - Kyle Leis, engineering technology; Serena Leis, animal science.