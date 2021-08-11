GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students have earned academic honors at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point:

Camp Douglas—Devon Bonikowske, senior, Highest Honors; Alyssa Froh, sophomore, Highest Honors.

Norwalk—Lily Adams, sophomore, High Honors.

Tomah—Samuel Bohlen, sophomore, Honors; Kaleb Cuda, senior, Highest Honors; Reis Derousseau, senior, High Honors; Aaron Honish, sophomore, Honors; Claudia Neve, senior, High Honors; Kayla Rearden, senior, Highest Honors; Jarod Whaley, Senior, Highest Honors.

Full-time undergraduates who earn grade points of 3.90-4.0 on a 4.0 scale receive Highest Honors designation. High Honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75-3.89 and Honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50-3.74.

Diana Cruz of Norwalk has been named to President’s List at Minnesota State College Southeast. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

