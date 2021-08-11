 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GRADUATES AND HONORS
0 Comments

GRADUATES AND HONORS

  • 0

The following local students have earned academic honors at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point:

Camp Douglas—Devon Bonikowske, senior, Highest Honors; Alyssa Froh, sophomore, Highest Honors.

Norwalk—Lily Adams, sophomore, High Honors.

Tomah—Samuel Bohlen, sophomore, Honors; Kaleb Cuda, senior, Highest Honors; Reis Derousseau, senior, High Honors; Aaron Honish, sophomore, Honors; Claudia Neve, senior, High Honors; Kayla Rearden, senior, Highest Honors; Jarod Whaley, Senior, Highest Honors.

Full-time undergraduates who earn grade points of 3.90-4.0 on a 4.0 scale receive Highest Honors designation. High Honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75-3.89 and Honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50-3.74.

Diana Cruz of Norwalk has been named to President’s List at Minnesota State College Southeast. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News