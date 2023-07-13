Western Technical College has announced its spring 2023 graduates.
Local students receiving diplomas were:
Camp Douglas—Jeremy Adelman, automotive service technician, Level 2; Daniel Amberg, criminal justice; Emma Caucutt, graphic design; Kathryn Myers, human resource management; Chevy Schoff, criminal justice; Michaela Schroeder, emergency medical technician, basic.
Kendall—Keith Clark, agri-business science technology; Ally Friedl, dental assistant; Cassidy Frye, nursing assistant; Martina Graewin, physical therapist assistant; Danica Von Ruden, human services associate.
Norwalk—Dalton Chamberlain, criminal justice; Megan Schmitz, respiratory therapy; Claire Slattery, nursing assistant.
Tomah—Brittany Dziki, nursing; Jennifer Garvey, health information technology; Henning Garvin, nursing; Jessica Gauf, medical coding specialist; Amanda Hallman, nursing; Danielle Kelley Vender, nursing; Kennedy Konsitzke, criminal justice; Amy Larsen, accounting assistant; Kyle Lowe, leadership development; Sarah Marg, medical administrative professional; Malachi Murray, business management; Kyla Oliver, nursing; Renee Peardot, leadership development; Mallory Pierce surgical technology; Nicholas Rhea, IT-network technician; Makayla Riffle, nursing assistant; Dustin Robertson, accounting; Itzel Salgado, automotive service technician, Level 2; Benjamin Stimac, accounting; Zachary Stimac, medical lab technician; Laurel Wildessental dental assistant.
Warrens—Stacey Connor, building science and energy management; Margaret Foat, nursing assistant; Brody Foss, electromechanical technology; Kade Gnewikow, electromechanical technology; Sierra Lindahl, physical therapist assistant.
Wilton—Austin Arttus, electronic and computer engineering technology; Rachel Duce, nursing.
Wyeville—Olivia Backus, nursing assistant.