GRADUATES AND HONORS

Brooke Brown of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the fall 2021 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Brown, a senior, is majoring biology.

Four local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dean’s List. Honorees and their majors: Rodrigo Baltazar III, school of the arts; Rachel Venner, letters and science; Lauren von Arx, architecture; Faith Woodman, social welfare.

The following local students received bachelor of science degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Stout:

Camp Douglas—Trevor Smith, management.

Tomah—James Conway, technology education; Christina Diehl, health, wellness and fitness; Bailey Pieper, technology education; Josh Stefanski, environmental science.

Taylor Juresh of Kendall has graduated from Winona State University. Juresh received bachelor of science degree in recreation, tourism and therapeutic recreation.

Britani Woodworth of Kendall has been named to the Winona State Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must take at least 12 credits and reach a grade-point average of 3.5.

Two local students — Benjamin Smothers of Tomah and Michael Greeno of Wilton — have been named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Minnesota State College Southeast. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits during an academic term and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Veronica Rofaff of Camp Douglas has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She earned a bachelor of science degree in agricultural education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.