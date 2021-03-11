GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following students from Tomah have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester:
Morgan Arch, freshman, undecided; Margaret Dechant, senior, industrial design; Kyle Kroener, sophomore, golf enterprise management; Trevin Nelson, junior, technology education; Bailey Pieper, senior, technology education; Aubrey Redmann, sophomore, criminal justice & rehab; Josh Stefanski, senior, environmental science.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
The University of Minnesota-Duluth has named two Tomah students to its Dean’s for the fall 2020 semester:
Brooke M. Brown, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology; Raymond M. Peterson, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, mechanical engineering.