GRADUATES AND HONORS
The following students from Tomah have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester:

Morgan Arch, freshman, undecided; Margaret Dechant, senior, industrial design; Kyle Kroener, sophomore, golf enterprise management; Trevin Nelson, junior, technology education; Bailey Pieper, senior, technology education; Aubrey Redmann, sophomore, criminal justice & rehab; Josh Stefanski, senior, environmental science.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth has named two Tomah students to its Dean’s for the fall 2020 semester:

Brooke M. Brown, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology; Raymond M. Peterson, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, mechanical engineering.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

