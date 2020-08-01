GRADUATES AND HONORS

Three local students have earned academic honors at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester were:
- Brooke M. Brown, sophomore, science and engineering, biology.
- Nathan E, Grygleski, senior, college of science and engineering, mechanical engineering.
- Cade R. Peterson, sophomore, college of science and engineering, biology.
Students on the Dean's List achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Miranda Kirchoff of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Edgewood College in Madison. Full-time undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative grade-point of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean's List after completing 24 credit hours of study.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced its Dean's Lsit for the spring 2020 semester. Local students honored are:
Camp Douglas - Clara Krause, education and human sciences.
Kendall - Samuel Downing, arts and sciences; Cara Masters, nursing and health services.
Tomah - Tyler Adamczak, arts and sciences; Autumn Adler, nursing and health sciences, Haley Bradley, nursing and health sciences; Colton Dechant, education and human sciences; Shaina Ducklow, business; Heather Goesch, nursing and health sciences; MaKyla Hove, arts and sciences; Alex Knoepker, education and human sciences; Brittany Lenning, education and human sciences; Jacob Parker, business; Jordan Rapp, education and human sciences; Travis Von Haden, education and human sciences; Laura Wilcox, education and human sciences.
Warrens - Alison Krultz, education and human sciences; Riley Krultz, business.
Wilton - Ellen Marriott, education and human sciences; Matthew Zirk, arts and sciences.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a students must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher with at least 12 credits and no incompletes.
