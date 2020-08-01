GRADUATES AND HONORS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three local students have earned academic honors at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester were:

Brooke M. Brown , sophomore, science and engineering, biology.

, sophomore, science and engineering, biology. Nathan E, Grygleski , senior, college of science and engineering, mechanical engineering.

, senior, college of science and engineering, mechanical engineering. Cade R. Peterson, sophomore, college of science and engineering, biology.

Students on the Dean's List achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Miranda Kirchoff of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Edgewood College in Madison. Full-time undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative grade-point of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean's List after completing 24 credit hours of study.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced its Dean's Lsit for the spring 2020 semester. Local students honored are:

Camp Douglas - Clara Krause, education and human sciences.

Kendall - Samuel Downing, arts and sciences; Cara Masters, nursing and health services.