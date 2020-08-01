You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GRADUATES AND HONORS
0 comments

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Three local students have earned academic honors at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester were:

  • Brooke M. Brown, sophomore, science and engineering, biology.
  • Nathan E, Grygleski, senior, college of science and engineering, mechanical engineering.
  • Cade R. Peterson, sophomore, college of science and engineering, biology.

Students on the Dean's List achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Miranda Kirchoff of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Edgewood College in Madison. Full-time undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative grade-point of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean's List after completing 24 credit hours of study.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced its Dean's Lsit for the spring 2020 semester. Local students honored are:

Camp Douglas - Clara Krause, education and human sciences.

Kendall - Samuel Downing, arts and sciences; Cara Masters, nursing and health services.

Tomah - Tyler Adamczak, arts and sciences; Autumn Adler, nursing and health sciences, Haley Bradley, nursing and health sciences; Colton Dechant, education and human sciences; Shaina Ducklow, business; Heather Goesch, nursing and health sciences; MaKyla Hove, arts and sciences; Alex Knoepker, education and human sciences; Brittany Lenning, education and human sciences; Jacob Parker, business; Jordan Rapp, education and human sciences; Travis Von Haden, education and human sciences; Laura Wilcox, education and human sciences.

Warrens - Alison Krultz, education and human sciences; Riley Krultz, business.

Wilton - Ellen Marriott, education and human sciences; Matthew Zirk, arts and sciences.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a students must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher with at least 12 credits and no incompletes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News