Graham Mertz taking Badgers' No. 1 QB reps with Jack Coan injured

A four-star recruit out of high school, Mertz was the No. 2 quarterback for much of last season. Redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf and redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom have taken the reps behind Mertz. Mertz appeared in two games in 2019, and Chryst said he’s taken the right steps since he arrived on campus last spring.

“You put the time in, and it’s important to him, and you’re going to make progress. I appreciate that he’s done all that. There’s a lot that’s happened in the last year. You’re talking about the first year in college. It’s very different, but starting his second season, second year of football with this program, so I think he’s put a lot of time in and I think he has progressed,” Chryst said.

“Graham’s good. He works at what he does. Chase and Danny do the same. They’ll take advantage of the opportunities they get.”

Mertz is the highest-rated quarterback prospect to enroll at UW out of high school, and fans clamored for much of last season for him to start over Coan. But Coan earned the starting role and asserted himself as a team leader. That leadership was crucial for the Badgers during the offseason, when spring practices and a normal summer program were nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.