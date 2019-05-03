The Festival Foods Grandad Half Marathon is ready to provide courses for runners of all levels to run through La Crosse on Saturday morning.
The event provides opportunities for both teams and individuals to run half marathons and 5K races and ends as it does every year in Riverside Park.
The race begins at 8 a.m. with all runners competing together.
Adam Bohach, from Decorah, Iowa, has been the overall winner for the half the last two years. He was clocked at 1 hour, 12 minutes, 19 seconds last year after winning with a time of 1:10:02 in 2017. Ben Bocher, of Naperville, Ill., was third in 2017 and second in 2018.
Holmen’s Hannah Janus was the women’s champin last year with a time of 1:26:45, and La Crosse’s Cassie Pratt won it in 2017 after completing the course in 1:27:07.
Flannery Cerbin-Bohach, a Central High School graduate, was the women’s winner of the 5K last year (17:46), and Jacob Pryhn was the overall champ with a time of 16:33. West Salem’s Charlie McKinney (16:42) and La Crescent’s Katrina Von Arx (21:02) were 5K champs in 2017.
