Great Rivers 211: Get connected, get answers

September is the time for going back to school for children and teens, and this can cause a strain on resources for some parents.

Did you know that low-income families can receive reduced or free meals during school hours? This is often lunch, but sometimes breakfast, too. You can contact your student’s school to learn more about their nutrition program and fill out an application to see if your family is eligible.

Another helpful program your school may provide would be a Brown Bag Program. This is a program that offers take-home food packages for low-income families. The students often receive these packages at the end of the school day on Fridays and then have some items to help with meals over the weekend. These programs can help reduce the financial burden for families that need food.

211 has information on many schools across the state that offer these programs. Feel free to contact us if you have questions, and we can check to see what resources we might have for your school.

Great Rivers 211 is an information, referral and crisis line service serving western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.

Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 211 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language Interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.