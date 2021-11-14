Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon rushes for 2 TDs in win over Seattle

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers leaned on A.J. Dillon in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and the second-year running back came through to lead his team to a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Dillon carried 21 times for 66 yards and had scoring runs of 3 and 2 yards as the Packers (8-2) pulled away from a 3-0 lead they'd held since the second quarter.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned after a one-week absence and passed for 292 yards by completing 23 of 37 passes, and the Green bay defense held Seattle (3-6) to 208 total yards as its offense played with quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time since Week 5.

Rodgers did not practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL's protocols for unvaccinated players. The QB said before the season he was “immunized,” and after his positive test, he detailed in an incendiary radio interview his reasons for seeking alternatives to vaccination and his skepticism about the shots' effectiveness. Rodgers later apologized for the misleading statement about his vaccination status.

Davante Adams was Rodgers' top target and finished with seven catches for 78 yards. Dillon also caught two passes for 62 yards, one of which went for 50 yards.

Wilson, who missed time due to surgery on a finger, completed 20 of 40 passes for 161 yards and was intercepted by Kenny King in the end zone during the third quarter and by Adrian Amos — again in the end zone — during the fourth.

Green Bay followed the Amos interception with an 80-yard touchdown drive that produced the final points as the Packers bounced back from a 13-7 loss at Kansas City last week.

Whitney Mercilus, Rashan Gary and Preston Smith had sacks for the Green Bay defense, which held the Seahawks to 75 rushing yards on 16 carries. The sacks resulted in 28 lost yards for Seattle.

